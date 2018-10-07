Miami Hurricanes head in right direction in polls (unlike last week) after win over FSU

At least this week they’re going in the right direction.

The Miami Hurricanes, who charged back from a 20-point second-half deficit to defeat nemesis Florida State on Saturday, rose one spot from No. 17 to 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday.

In the Amway Coaches’ Poll, the other major rankings, the Canes rose two spots from No. 17 to 15.

Last week, the Canes ended up moving down in the polls after their victory over Atlantic Coast Conference opponent North Carolina.

Miami is now 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC, with its lone loss in the opener against LSU. The Canes were ranked No. 8 in the preseason, but plummeted to No. 22 after their 33-17 loss to the Tigers. Except for last week, they have since inched up.

LSU, in turn, had risen to No. 5 in the AP Poll before Saturday’s loss to the Florida Gators (5-1), but fell to No. 13 Sunday.

And the Gators? They were No. 22 last week, but jumped eight spots Sunday to No. 14.





The Canes will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia for a 7 p.m. Saturday kickoff against the Cavaliers. Their next four of five games are on the road.