Benny Snell of Kentucky, left, leads the SEC in rushing this season. Trayveon Williams of Texas A&M, right, is second in the league in rushing yards. Alex Slitz (Herald-Leader) and Associated Press
Benny Snell of Kentucky, left, leads the SEC in rushing this season. Trayveon Williams of Texas A&M, right, is second in the league in rushing yards. Alex Slitz (Herald-Leader) and Associated Press

College Sports

SEC’s top two rushers collide when UK visits A&M. Each will face a defense built to stop him.

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

October 05, 2018 01:41 PM

The top two running backs statistically in the Southeastern Conference will be facing off on Saturday in College Station, Texas, in Kentucky’s Benny Snell and Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams.

“These two are just very good football players,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said of Snell and Williams. “They’re both competitive as heck, and both of them can hurt you. You better play great team defense against both of these guys.”

And both will be up against two of the top run defenses in the conference, with the Aggies boasting the best, allowing only 85 yards a game on the ground.

UK is giving up just 110.4 yards rushing.

By

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said this week that his defense must have its best game of the year to slow Snell, whom he compared to one of the all-time great running backs in Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

“He reminds me the way of how Emmitt used to run,” Fisher said of Snell, who has 639 yards and eight touchdowns on 115 carries this season. “Emmitt had the big plays. But Emmitt made runs on everything he did.”

Williams has 582 yards and six touchdowns on 96 carries for the Aggies, averaging about 6.1 yards on every attempt. He helps Texas A&M control the clock and set up its shots downfield.

“He’s a really good back,” Cats defensive coordinator Matt House said of Williams, a junior. “He makes shallow cuts. For his size, he’s really physical, runs through contract, has a great stiff arm.”

SEC’s leading rushers

Player, school — Rushing yards

Benny Snell, Kentucky — 639

Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M — 582

Scottie Phillips, Ole Miss — 563

Nick Brossette, LSU — 481

Elijah Holyfield, Georgia — 368

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt — 360

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State — 348

JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn — 326

Najee Harris, Alabama — 319

Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State — 318

Terry Wilson, Kentucky — 300

