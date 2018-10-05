E.J. Price ready for bigger role at left tackle for UK football

With Naasir Watkins sidelined by a knee injury, sophomore E.J. Price will have a bigger role at left offensive tackle for Kentucky football. Price, who has started the last four games, said Tuesday he is ready for the challenge.
College football games on television this weekend (Oct. 5-6)

By John Clay

@jclay@herald-leader.com

October 05, 2018 11:48 AM

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) will be the ESPN broadcast team on Saturday when 13th-ranked Kentucky plays Texas A&M in College Station. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EDT

Here’s the complete list of college football games on television Friday and Saturday:

Friday, Oct. 5

  • 6:00 - Dartmouth at Yale (ESPNU)

  • 7:00 - Georgia Tech at Louisville (ESPN)

  • 7:30 - Middle Tennessee at Marshall (CBS Sports)

  • 9:00 - Utah State at BYU (ESPN2)

Saturday, Oct. 6

  • 12:00 - Alabama at Arkansas (ESPN)

  • 12:00 - Buffalo at Central Michigan (CBS Sports)

  • 12:00 - East Carolina at Temple (ESPN News)

  • 12:00 - Holy Cross at New Hampshire (NBC Sports)

  • 12:00 - Illinois at Rutgers (Big Ten)

  • 12:00 - Kansas at West Virginia (ESPN2)

  • 12:00 - Maryland at Michigan (ABC)

  • 12:00 - Missouri at South Carolina (SEC)

  • 12:00 - Northwestern at Michigan State (Fox Sports 1)

  • 12:00 - Oklahoma vs. Texas (Fox)

  • 12:00 - Tulane at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

  • 12:30 - Boston College at North Carolina State (Fox Sports South/Ohio)

  • 12:30 - Syracuse at Pittsburgh (ACC/CW-Lex)

  • 3:30 - Clemson at Wake Forest (ESPN)

  • 3:30 - Florida State at Miami (ABC)

  • 3:30 - Kansas State at Baylor (Fox Sports 1)

  • 3:30 - LSU at Florida (CBS)

  • 3:30 - Iowa at Minnesota (Big Ten)

  • 3:30 - Iowa State at Oklahoma State (ESPN2)

  • 3:30 - Navy at Air Force (CBS Sports)

  • 3:30 - San Diego State at Boise State (ESPNU)

  • 4:00 - Indiana at Ohio State (Fox)

  • 4:00 - UL-Monroe at Ole Miss (SEC)

  • 7:00 - Kentucky at Texas A&M (ESPN)

  • 7:00 - SMU at UCF (ESPNU)

  • 7:00 - Connecticut at Memphis (CBS Sports)

  • 7:30 - Auburn at Mississippi State (ESPN2)

  • 7:30 - Washington at UCLA (Fox)
  • 7:30 - Nebraska at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
  • 8:00 - Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (ABC)

  • 10:00 - California at Arizona (Fox Sports 1)

  • 10:30 - Colorado State at San Jose State (CBS Sports)

  • 10:30 - Fresno State at Nevada (ESPNU)

  • 10:30 - Utah at Stanford (ESPN)

