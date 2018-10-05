College football games on television this weekend (Oct. 5-6)

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) will be the ESPN broadcast team on Saturday when 13th-ranked Kentucky plays Texas A&M in College Station. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EDT
Here’s the complete list of college football games on television Friday and Saturday:
Friday, Oct. 5
- 6:00 - Dartmouth at Yale (ESPNU)
- 7:00 - Georgia Tech at Louisville (ESPN)
- 7:30 - Middle Tennessee at Marshall (CBS Sports)
- 9:00 - Utah State at BYU (ESPN2)
Saturday, Oct. 6
- 12:00 - Alabama at Arkansas (ESPN)
- 12:00 - Buffalo at Central Michigan (CBS Sports)
- 12:00 - East Carolina at Temple (ESPN News)
- 12:00 - Holy Cross at New Hampshire (NBC Sports)
- 12:00 - Illinois at Rutgers (Big Ten)
- 12:00 - Kansas at West Virginia (ESPN2)
- 12:00 - Maryland at Michigan (ABC)
- 12:00 - Missouri at South Carolina (SEC)
- 12:00 - Northwestern at Michigan State (Fox Sports 1)
- 12:00 - Oklahoma vs. Texas (Fox)
- 12:00 - Tulane at Cincinnati (ESPNU)
- 12:30 - Boston College at North Carolina State (Fox Sports South/Ohio)
- 12:30 - Syracuse at Pittsburgh (ACC/CW-Lex)
- 3:30 - Clemson at Wake Forest (ESPN)
- 3:30 - Florida State at Miami (ABC)
- 3:30 - Kansas State at Baylor (Fox Sports 1)
- 3:30 - LSU at Florida (CBS)
- 3:30 - Iowa at Minnesota (Big Ten)
- 3:30 - Iowa State at Oklahoma State (ESPN2)
- 3:30 - Navy at Air Force (CBS Sports)
- 3:30 - San Diego State at Boise State (ESPNU)
- 4:00 - Indiana at Ohio State (Fox)
- 4:00 - UL-Monroe at Ole Miss (SEC)
- 7:00 - Kentucky at Texas A&M (ESPN)
- 7:00 - SMU at UCF (ESPNU)
- 7:00 - Connecticut at Memphis (CBS Sports)
- 7:30 - Auburn at Mississippi State (ESPN2)
- 7:30 - Washington at UCLA (Fox)
- 7:30 - Nebraska at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
- 8:00 - Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (ABC)
- 10:00 - California at Arizona (Fox Sports 1)
- 10:30 - Colorado State at San Jose State (CBS Sports)
- 10:30 - Fresno State at Nevada (ESPNU)
- 10:30 - Utah at Stanford (ESPN)
