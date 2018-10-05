College football games on television this weekend (Oct. 5-6)

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) will be the ESPN broadcast team on Saturday when 13th-ranked Kentucky plays Texas A&M in College Station. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EDT

Here’s the complete list of college football games on television Friday and Saturday:

Friday, Oct. 5

6:00 - Dartmouth at Yale (ESPNU)





7:00 - Georgia Tech at Louisville (ESPN)





7:30 - Middle Tennessee at Marshall (CBS Sports)





9:00 - Utah State at BYU (ESPN2)

Saturday, Oct. 6