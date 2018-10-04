Hurricanes announce 2019 Hall of Fame football class ahead of UM-FSU showdown

University of Miami coach Mark Richt surprised reporters on a conference call Thursday afternoon by announcing the 2019 University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame football inductees.
The four former football greats, to be inducted in April: defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, cornerback Antrel Rolle, running back Stephen McGuire and linebacker Scott Nicolas.
▪ Wilfork (2001-2003) was a member of the 2001 national championship team and went No. 21 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft to the New England Patriots. He spent 13 seasons in the NFL, five of them as a Pro Bowler. Out of Boynton Beach Santaluces High, Wilfork was a 2003 Lombardi Award semifinalist. His final season, he had 11 1/2 tackles for loss, six sacks, a team-high 20 quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
▪ Rolle (2001-2004) was also a member of the 2001 national championship team and consensus first-team All-American as a senior in 2004. He was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the nation’s best defensive back and a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award that goes to the best defensive player. Out of Homestead South Dade High, Rolle as a senior made 71 tackles and had eight tackles for loss. He went in the first round of the NFL Draft — eighth overall—to the Arizona Cardinals.
▪ McGuire (1989-1992) is now No. 14 on the all-time UM rushing list, but he was the No. 2 school rusher when he graduated, with 1,953 yards. He holds the UM rushing touchdowns record, tied with Edgerrin James, with 35. He played on the 1989 and 1991 national championship teams.
▪ Nicolas (1978-1981) is a former teammate of Richt and is the third-leading tackler in UM history. He is still remembered for his 26 tackles at Penn State in 1979. Nicolas was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1982 and played seasonsyears in the NFL with the Browns and Miami Dolphins.
UM announced later Thursday that former pitcher Cesar Carillo (2004-2005), track and field great Tabia Charles Collins (2204-2006), basketball center Constantine Popa (1991-1995) and All-American rower Dr. Jenny Krawec (2001-2004) have also been named to the UMSHOF Class of 2019.ion CTA
