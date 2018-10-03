Podcast: Questions for a Kentucky football skeptic

Before the Kentucky football season started, Brad Taylor ofBottom Line: Lexington had me as a guest on his podcast. Skeptical about UK’s2018 fortunes, Brad gave me a hard time about being too optimistic. We debated.It was fun. You can check it out.

With the Cats off to a 5-0 start, I decided to return thefavor. It wasn’t that I wanted to give Brad a hard time — though I did — as muchas wanted to know what he thought now. Is he now a Big Blue believer? What havethe Cats done that he didn’t think they could do?

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A Madison County native, Brad spent 20 years in Georgia,where he did Atlanta sports radio before returning to Central Kentucky. He doeshis analytics homework and has some interesting thoughts on trends and bettinglines.

You can subscribe to Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating on Apple podcasts.