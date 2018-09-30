Kentucky’s running game so strong one of its seniors is redshirting

Using the new NCAA redshirt rule, Kentucky senior running back Sihiem King is going to sit out the rest of this season.

King, who has 12 carries for 58 yards this year, did not dress out for the South Carolina game.

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his team's 24-10 win over South Carolina. UK is now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC.

“That makes sense,” Stoops said of King’s decision to guarantee himself another season of eligibility. “I’m in full support of that, that rule, to me, that’s zero controversy at all. I’m a hundred percent in support of that.”

The new NCAA rule says that as long as a player plays in four games or fewer in a season, he is still eligible for a redshirt season. UK’s statistics package has King having played in two games this season.

King’s reps have been limited by strong seasons from Benny Snell and A.J. Rose.

“I can’t apologize for the way Benny and A.J. Rose are running and it’s pretty dang hard to take them off the field,” Stoops said. “So I think that’s a good situation for him.”

Will King stay at Kentucky for his final season or graduate and attempt to play elsewhere? “We’ll address that later,” Stoops said, “but he’s good.”

For his Cats career, King has 604 yards and four touchdowns on 107 carries. The senior from Colquitt, Ga., has played in 40 games for Kentucky. He also has 37 kickoff returns for 818 yards.