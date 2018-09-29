UK linebacker Kash Daniel ejected, will miss first half of Texas A&M game

UK linebacker Kash Daniel was ejected from Saturday night’s game against South Carolina after being called for a targeting penalty during an interception return by teammate Darius West.
Daniel, who had a team-high eight tackles at the time of the incident, hit South Carolina tight end Jacob August with a shoulder block while August was trailing West on the play. The hit was reviewed for several minutes before being confirmed as a targeting penalty, and Daniel was sent off the field with 3:12 left in the third quarter and UK leading the Gamecocks, 24-10.
The sold-out Kroger Field crowd erupted in boos when the call was confirmed by lead referee Lee Hedrick.
Daniel, the Cats’ team leader with 32 tackles going into the game, chest-bumped Jordan Jones and Josh Allen and tried to pump up his teammates before leaving the field, saluting the Kentucky fans on his way to the tunnel. After the Cats finished off the game for a 24-10 victory, Daniel returned to the field wearing a gray UK sweatshirt and celebrated with Jones and others.
Since the penalty happened in the second half of Saturday night’s game, Daniel will be forced to miss the first half of next weekend’s game at Texas A&M.
Freshman Jamin Davis is listed immediately behind Daniel on the depth chart at middle linebacker, though true freshman Chris Oats played in Daniel’s place after he was ejected from Saturday night’s game.
