‘We are heartbroken.’ LSU basketball player killed in shooting.

LSU men’s baskeball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed early Friday morning, according to Baton Rouge, La., police.
“We are all devastated. We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us,” said LSU Coach Will Wade in a statement. “We are heartbroken.”
According to a story posted on TheAdvocate.com citing police reports, the shooting took place at 12:25 a.m. at a Subway restaurant near the Southern University campus. Sims died after being transported to a local hospital.
A Baton Rouge native and standout for University High School, the 6-foot-6 forward was entering his junior season with the Tigers after averaging 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds last year. He started 10 of LSU’s 26 games last season. He was part of three state title teams for University High.
LSU has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. CDT.
