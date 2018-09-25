Kentucky’s Snell makes ESPN ‘Heisman Watch’ list. See where he ranks.

Kentucky’s Benny Snell has made his first appearance of the season on ESPN’s Heisman Watch a day after UK made a very public push for its star running back.

Voted on by 10 ESPN experts, the “Heisman Watch ESPN Experts’ Poll” places Snell sixth among potential candidates in the latest post Tuesday afternoon. after Week 3’s games. Snell has compiled 540 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in four games.

Three experts placed Snell fifth in their poll, giving him three points and ranking him behind Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (43 points), Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins (33), West Virginia’s Will Grier (32), Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray (26) and Houston’s Ed Oliver (6). Five points are awarded for first-place votes, four for second-place votes, etc.

On Monday, UK launched SnellYeah.com to promote Snell’s exploits, accompanied by a polished video of the star talking about his motivation.

“You can tell people not to buy the hype. That’s fine. I don’t play for recognition,” Snell says in the video. “I don’t play for awards.

“I play for Kentucky.”

The ESPN panel consists of Andrea Adelson, Joel Anderson, Edward Aschoff, Kyle Bonagura, David M. Hale, Chris Low, Ivan Maisel, Adam Rittenberg, Mark Schlabach and Jake Trotter.