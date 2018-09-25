Want to see UK’s new baseball stadium? The Cats will be playing there Saturday.

University of Kentucky baseball fans won’t have to wait until spring to get a look at their new stadium. UK will make its debut there Saturday in a fall exhibition game against Xavier.
The 15-inning game begins at 11 a.m., plenty of time for Kentucky football tailgaters next door to get a look inside baseball’s new home before the Cats’ 7:30 p.m. kickoff against South Carolina. The new baseball stadium lies in close proximity to Kroger Field off Alumni Drive.
Baseball admission is free Saturday, and seating will be first-come, first-serve in the seating bowl. Gates will open at 10:45 a.m. Tickets are not required. Limited concessions will be available on a cash-only basis.
Fans with football game-day parking permits can walk to the new baseball stadium from their assigned lots. Those wishing to attend just the baseball game can park in the Purple Lot by the soccer stadium on a first-come, first-served basis until it’s full. Parking in non-permit parking structures two, three and six is also available. Vehicles without a football parking pass or not in a correct lot must be moved by 3:30 p.m.
UK’s baseball players got a look at the facilities at the new venue last month and the coaches have moved into their offices, but the outfield wall, video board and turf have only been in place for a short time. Outfield wall padding was still not in place last Saturday.
The team has been scrimmaging at Cliff Hagan Stadium this semester. UK baseball’s Twitter account showed the team taking its first ground balls on the new stadium turf last Wednesday. The video board in right field, billed as the eighth-largest in college baseball, appeared functional in another tweet last Thursday.
The $49 million project includes an all-turf field with permanent seating for 2,500 with space on grass berms to accommodate more than 4,000. Temporary seating can be installed to take capacity over 7,000 for NCAA Tournament games, UK has said.
Kentucky has announced another fall exhibition against Michigan on Oct. 14. A game time for that contest has not been set.
