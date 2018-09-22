Kentucky’s Benny Snell (26) ran past Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis (10) and safety Johnathan Abram (38) on Saturday night at Kroger Field.
Kentucky’s Benny Snell (26) ran past Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis (10) and safety Johnathan Abram (38) on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s Benny Snell (26) ran past Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis (10) and safety Johnathan Abram (38) on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

College Sports

The Snell Watch: Tracking Benny Snell’s pursuit of UK’s all-time rushing record

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

September 22, 2018 10:24 PM

Kentucky Wildcats junior running back Benny Snell entered the 2018 season needing to rush for 1,412 yards to pass Sonny Collins (3,835 yards from 1972-75) as UK’s all-time leading rusher.

Over a 12-game schedule, Snell entered the season needing to average 117.7 yards a game to break the record. If UK advances to a bowl game, Snell would need to average 108.7 yards a game on a 13-game slate to break Collins’ record.

Throughout the Kentucky season, we are going to track Snell’s progress toward the record.

Game Four: Snell ran 25 times for 165 yards against Mississippi State.

Game Three: Snell ran 15 times for 75 yards against Murray State

Game Two: Snell ran 27 times for 175 yards at Florida

Game One: Snell ran 20 times for 125 yards against Central Michigan

For the season: Snell has run for 540 yards, and with 2,964 career yards has now passed Mark Higgs (2,892) for fourth on UK’s all-time rushing list. Next up on the list is Rafael Little (2,996).

Needed to break the record: 872 yards. That is an average of 109 yards in the eight remaining games of the regular season or 96.9 if UK earns a postseason bowl trip.

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

  Comments  