Spin to win? Benny Snell’s mouth guard ‘like a jet turbine.’

Kentucky running back Benny Snell has been literally whizzing by opponents the last couple of games.
In addition to averaging 125 yards per outing, Snell has chosen a new mouth guard with a pinwheel incorporated into its air hole. And it makes noise.
The Battle Sports Science design drew the attention of some fans on Twitter and two ESPN personalities on Thursday.
Marty Smith and Ryan McGee tried out a couple of Battle guards on their “Marty & McGee” show on Thursday.
McGee tried the Snell pinwheel, and it does make a whizzing sound when you blow through it.
“That’s like a big old engine fan from NASCAR,” McGee noted.
“It’s like a jet turbine,” Smith responded.
McGee suggested UK’s team ought to be nicknamed “Benny and the Jets.” No word on whether UK will run with that one.
Snell has also worn other Battle mouth guards, including one with large animal-like teeth. Battle boasts optimum air flow, but makes no mention of the spinner’s possible benefits.
But it sounds cool.
Comments