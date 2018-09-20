Secrets to the ‘mean mug.’ UK’s PJ Washington, Josh Allen demonstrate unique celebrations.

Kentucky’s PJ Washington has become know for his “mean mug” after a big dunk. In a video posted Thursday he shared his tips on how and when he delivers it with UK linebacker Josh Allen.

“So, what you’ve got to do is — you’ve got to bring your eyebrow up,” Washington said, laughing, in the video posted on UK Athletics’ Twitter account. “And just flex on them ... And it can’t be no regular dunk. It’s got to be an ‘and-one’ so the camera rotates to your face. It can’t be a layup.”

Washington shared the behind-the-scenes info with UK videographer Bradley McKee, who brought Washington and Allen together to talk about their friendship and share some techniques they each use in their sports. Allen ran Washington through a defensive drill. While Washington acknowledged he played football in high school, he showed some rust against the tackle dummies.

Allen and Washington said they became friends when some UK players traveled to Marshall County after the deadly school shooting there this year.

Allen gave a decent imitation of Washington after some coaxing. Allen said his mug for the camera after a big play had to include saying something, because the football field is perhaps a little bit looser of an environment than a basketball court.

“Man, they can’t block me man!” Allen demonstrated as he flexed for the camera. Washington tried to imitate Allen, but the laughing was hard to hold back.

Check out the full video in the Twitter post.