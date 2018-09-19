Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, left, chatted with Troy head coach Neal Brown before their game Saturday. Frost can boast an unbeaten season last year with Central Florida, but did not get the win against the Trojans at home with his new team.
Ex-Cat Neal Brown drew a flag at Nebraska. Watch Troy coach take his punishment.

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

September 19, 2018 03:18 PM

Troy head coach Neal Brown, the former University of Kentucky player and offensive coordinator who has become a giant-killer for the Trojans with wins last year at LSU and last week at Nebraska, showed he’s not above his own disciplinary actions this week.

Brown received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty arguing a replay ruling during the Trojans’ 24-19 victory at Nebraska.

Apparently, the team punishment for such mistakes is to push a weighted sled across the width of the practice field, and Tuesday, Brown did just that in a video posted by Troy football’s Twitter account.

Brown, now in his fourth season at Troy, has claimed a Sun Belt championship and two bowl victories with the Trojans and has become a name regularly mentioned when, perhaps, more prominent head coaching jobs become available.

