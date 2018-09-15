UM dream-crusher DeeJay Dallas (110 rushing yards): ‘Stop booing Malik’

University of Miami backup tailback DeeJay Dallas, who had his first career 100-yard rushing game Saturday in Miami’s 49-24 victory over Toledo, has a message for the onslaught of Hurricanes fans who have been bashing Canes quarterback Malik Rosier on social media.

“Stop booing Malik,’’ Dallas said after the game. “I don’t like that. That’s not something that our fans should be about.

“Yeah, it’s OK to be angry. It’s OK to be upset. But Malik came out today and he played with an edge and he played like the starter should. And he’s going to continue playing like that, week in and week out. You’ll see. Malik is going to be great. Malik, he’s OK.

“I firmly stand behind Malik.”





Dallas, a sophomore, gained 110 yards and a 19-yard touchdown on 17 carries for a 6.5-yard-per-carry average.

Rosier threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns and ran eight times for 80 yards and another three touchdowns.

“So now,’’ Dallas said, “he can stop being booed.’’

Dallas, who has become a team leader, said earlier in the week that UM is “built to crush dreams.’’

Before the game, the Toledo fans were taunting the Hurricanes, including Dallas, as they were warming up. Dallas motioned them with his hands in a ‘bring-it-on’ manner.

“Yeah,’’ he said, “I went out and went at the game like I always go at the game. We’re in enemy territory and I just feel like, ‘You want it? Come get it.’ So, we went out and we got it.

“I told you in the beginning of the week, ‘We’re built to crush dreams,’ and that’s what we’re doing.’’

Next Saturday, FIU comes to Hard Rock Stadium to play the Canes.

“And next week it’ll be the same thing,’’ Dallas said. “It’s the same story: underdog trying to come beat Miami in Hard Rock, and we’re just going to handle business.”

▪ Miami’s 12-play, 76-yard drive to open the scoring was its longest touchdown drive of the season.

▪ The UM defense had 13 tackles for loss and four sacks Saturday. The sacks were by Sheldrick Redwine, Gerald Willis, Michael Pinckney and Scott Patchan. Willis led the team with three tackles for loss.

Toledo wide receiver Cody Thompson, center, is tackled by Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) as Toledo's Bryce Mitchell (80) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Toledo, Ohio.

▪ UM had at least four players walk off the field at different points of the game with apparent injuries, but three of them returned.

The one who didn’t return: star senior safety Jaquan Johnson, who injured his hamstring during Toledo’s first scoring drive late in the second quarter. Despite only playing in the first half, Johnson led UM with seven tackles.

Defensive tackle Gerald Willis III limped off the field with cramps with 11:26 left in the third quarter, but returned to play.





Cornerback Trajan Bandy also walked off the field at one point, but returned and had an interception.

Striker Romeo Finley also left the game at one point.

▪ Richt said sophomore safety Amari Carter didn’t travel to the game because “he had a family member who passed away’’ and “gave the eulogy for that family.

“He made the choice and he honored his family.

“We had another player,’’ Richt said, “[defensive end] Joe Jackson, who had a family member pass away and he was at the family viewing on Friday and then ended up making the game.’’

ROCKETS FROM SOUTH FLORIDA





Fourteen players on Toledo’s roster are from Florida, five of them from South Florida.

Junior wide receiver Desmond Phillips (Miami Jackson High School), sophomore defensive tackle David Hood (Miami Carol City), redshirt freshman offensive lineman Kedonis Haslem (Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas), sophomore cornerback Keelen Roberts (Carol City) and sophomore receiver Neru N’Shaka (Hallandale High) are the South Florida reps.

“Watching them growing up, that was one of the schools I wanted to go to,’’ Phillips told the Toledo Blade this week, saying “it was a lot of fun’’ attending games and watching them “get after other guys’’ at the old Orange Bowl.

He specifically recalls attending the Clemson game, UM’s worst loss in history (58-0), the day before Al Golden got fired in 2015.

“It wasn’t good,’’ he said.

GLASS BOWL





The historic Glass Bowl, where the Canes played Saturday, began construction in 1936 and finished in 1937 with an original seating capacity of 8,000. It has since grown to 26,038, but can seat more for major games. The stadium, originally known as University Stadium, “fell into disrepair following nearly four years of vacancy (1942-45) during the war, when football was discontinued at UT,’’ the UT website wrote. In 1946, “glass blocks were installed throughout the stadium and a glass electric scoreboard was built in the south end zone.’’

A multimillion dollar renovation project, including replacing the artificial turf, was completed last year, the first major renovation since 1990.