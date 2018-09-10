Texas A&M beats out Texas and Alabama for five-star wide receiver

Texas A&M might have taken a tough, close loss at home Saturday to No. 2 Clemson, but it also got a very big win in landing a 2020 commitment from in-state five-star wide receiver Demond Demas.
Demas, a 6-4, 210 pound junior wideout out of Houston’s North Forest High School, posted a video on Twitter late Sunday of the moment he told Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher he was committing.
“I’d just like to tell you, that I’ve committed to Texas A&M,” Demas said with a big smile and an armed draped around Fisher’s neck. Fisher let out a big laugh and gave Demas a hug.
Demas had offers from 47 other schools, including Texas and Alabama. He ranks as the No. 20 overall prospect in the class of 2020, the No. 3 wide receiver and the No. 3 Texas recruit, according to the 247Sports.com Composite Index. He is fifth commitment in A&M’s 2020 class.
