Instant analysis: Who’s up, who’s down after Kentucky’s 27-16 win over Florida

Instant analysis (gleaned from viewing the SEC Network broadcast of the game) from Kentucky’s 27-16 win over Florida:
How the game was won
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson passed for two touchdowns and ran for a TD and a powerful UK running game behind All-America candidate Benny Snell allowed the Cats to end the nation’s longest consecutive-season losing streak at 31 by stunning No. 25 Florida in The Swamp.
Game balls
1. Mark Stoops. One year after he presided over a loss to Florida that crushed the UK fan base, the Kentucky head coach gave Cats fans the victory they’ve craved more than any other.
2. Terry Wilson. In his first SEC start, UK’s junior-college transfer QB got the win that had eluded all Kentucky quarterbacks since Bill Ransdell in 1986.
3. Benny Snell. After running for 175 yards at Florida, the UK running back is now officially a candidate to be a First Team All-American.
4. Josh Allen. After making several key plays in pass coverage, the UK pass rush specialist should also have put himself in All-America discussion.
5. Eddie Gran. In the decisive third quarter when Kentucky rallied from 10-7 down to 21-10 ahead, the UK playcaller’s work was flawless.
6. The Kentucky defense. Made just enough stops.
7. Bill Ransdell. Will no longer be asked about being “the last Kentucky quarterback to beat Florida.”
8. The Long-Suffering Kentucky Football Fans. All the decades-long losing streaks — to teams coached by Steve Spurrier; to Tennessee; and, finally to Florida — are no more.
Exult UK football fans. You deserve this feeling.
Running gassers
1. Dan Mullen. Went 8-1 against Kentucky at Mississippi State. Is now 0-1 vs. Kentucky as head man at Florida.
Key number
Six. The number of Presidents of the United States in between Kentucky’s most recent football victories over Florida. Ronald Reagan was President when UK beat Florida 10-3 in 1986. George Herbert Walker Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald J. Trump have served since.
Fashion police
For its first road game of 2018, Kentucky wore white helmets, white jerseys with blue letters and numbers and white pants. The win over Florida was UK’s first in white jerseys in its last four times wearing them.
