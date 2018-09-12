These are the top match ups in the SEC this season

This map works best on desktop. If you are trying to view this on our mobile app, please click here.
This map highlights some of the key football match ups around the Southeastern Conference for the 2018-19 season. We have picked out the best match ups of the year on the road to Atlanta and the SEC Championship game. The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to retain their crown. Teams like Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M are all trying to knock them off the top. Some games highlight potential sleeper teams such South Carolina, Missouri and Tennessee. This map will help you navigate through the must watch games every week.
