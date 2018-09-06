FIU football players shot in Opa-Locka

Two football players are reported to have been shot in Opa-Locka while visiting friends.
By
USF football team will get to practice indoors

USF

USF football team will get to practice indoors

University of South Florida on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, unveiled plans for a USF Football Center to be located on campus. The $40 million project, will expand upon the Morsani Football Practice Complex and feature an 83,000-square foot indoor pract

Will Steve Spurrier coach again?

Football

Will Steve Spurrier coach again?

Former Florida, South Carolina, and Duke football coach Steve Spurrier talks with reporters during his visit to his old stompin' grounds in Durham, North Carolina.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service