Tennessee’s Barnes gets contract extension. See where he ranks among SEC coaches.

Rick Barnes, who led Tennessee to the regular season SEC title in 2018 with a team expected to finish 13th in the league, was rewarded Thursday with a contract extension through the 2023-2024 season.
“Rick has done an exceptional job of re-establishing our men’s basketball program into a championship-level program,” UT Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said in a press release. “He stepped into what was a difficult situation as our program was struggling to find stability, and he’s very quickly instilled a winning culture during a time when Southeastern Conference basketball is becoming increasingly competitive. He runs his program the right way, surrounds himself with an incredible staff and he loves his players and pours himself into their development both on and off the court.
In just his third season in charge of the Vols, Barnes led them to a 26-9 record, the fourth-most wins in program history, and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Barnes earned SEC men’s basketball coach of the year honors for the effort.
This season, the Volunteers return all five starters and their the top six scorers and are expected to be among the top schools in the rankings when preseason polls come out.
Barnes took over the program in 2015 and is 57-44 in his three seasons. Barnes’ original deal ran through the 2021 season and paid him $2.25 million per year. His new deal makes him the second highest paid coach in the SEC and 10th nationally, according to KnoxNews.com. His annual salary begins at $3.25 million this season and has escalators to $3.75 million in the final year. Only Kentucky’s John Calipari is paid more in the SEC.
Even at three years, Barnes has endured the Southeastern Conference more than many with only Calipari, Arkansas’ Mike Anderson, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, South Carolina’s Frank Martin and Texas A&M’s Billy Kennedy serving longer.
“Tennessee is a very special place, and I believe this program is capable of accomplishing very special things,” Barnes said in the press release. “I particularly appreciate the commitment that Phillip Fulmer and Chancellor (Wayne) Davis have made to my staff. I truly believe I’m surrounded by the best staff in college basketball. I also appreciate the way Tennessee fans have embraced the program and supported our players.”
SEC men’s basketball coaches
School
Coach
Years
Record
Alabama
Avery Johnson
2015-
57-46
Arkansas
Mike Anderson
2011-
151-86
Auburn
Bruce Pearl
2014-
70-62
Florida
Mike White
2015-
69-37
Georgia
Tom Crean
2018-
--
Kentucky
John Calipari
2009-
275-64
LSU
Will Wade
2017-
18-15
Mississippi State
Ben Howland
2015-
55-45
Missouri
Cuonzo Martin
2017-
20-13
Ole Miss
Kermit Davis
2018-
--
South Carolina
Frank Martin
2012-
113-90
Tennessee
Rick Barnes
2015-
57-44
Texas A&M
Billy Kennedy
2011-
137-98
Vanderbilt
Bryce Drew
2016-
31-36
Comments