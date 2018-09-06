Saquon Barkley’s NFL jersey is more popular than Tom Brady’s. Here’s where it ranks

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley boasted the best-selling NFL jersey in the preseason, beating out the likes of the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady, according to information released Thursday morning.
Fanatics, the company that oversees the NFL’s online shop, announced its five best-selling jerseys — although it didn’t reveal specific sales numbers. Barkley was No. 1, followed by San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz, Brady and Chicago Bears DE/LB Khalil Mack.
In other words, Barkley was the only running back and the only rookie to crack the top five.
His generational talent, combined with his good guy persona and the fact he’s in a large market (and came from a school with a half-million alumni), pushed his jerseys to the very top.
Barkley’s New York Giants teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., saw this coming. Just not this soon:
Only one player — Brady — was on last preseason’s top-five list and this preseason’s list. So Barkley will have to produce to continue his run of popularity.
Barkley and the Giants open their season at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Comments