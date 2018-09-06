UM WR Ahmmon Richards (knee) and DE Demetrius Jackson (knee) will not play Saturday

University of Miami coach Mark Richt announced Thursday that starting junior wide receiver Ahmmon Richards and key senior defensive end Demetrius Jackson will not play Saturday in UM’s home opener against Savannah State.

Each sustained a knee injury, though to what extent has not been revealed, on Sunday in UM’s 33-17 opening-night loss against LSU.

“Neither one of those will play,’’ Richt said. “They’re just not ready to go. They’re not going to be playing in this game.’’

When asked about the timetable for their return Richt said, “You know, it’s just hard to predict. We’ll know more after the game — not that they’re playing in it, but we’ll know more in a couple days. They’re not in position to play now. We could just say ‘doubtful’ and all that, but we know they’re not going to play in it.”

Both Richards and Jackson underwent knee surgery in the past year.

Richards was injured most of last season with ankle, hamstring and eventually knee problems. He underwent surgery to repair the meniscus of his left knee after he sustained a season-ending injury in late November.

Richards led the Canes in 2016 with 934 receiving yards, the most ever by a freshman wide receiver at Miami and the sixth-most by any Hurricane. That mark broke Michael Irvin’s 31-year-old record of 840, set in 1985.

Jackson had surgery to repair the torn meniscus of his right knee in early November. He played in seven games last year and was a major contributor as backup to starting end Joseph Jackson. He had 18 tackles and led the Canes at that point with 7 1/2 tackles for loss. He also had 3 1/2 sacks, an interception, two breakups and a quarterback hurry. He even played defensive tackle in certain situations.

The home opener is at 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hurricanes fell from No. 8 to 22 in the rankings after the LSU loss.

Savannah State, a lower-level FCS team, lost 52-0 in its opener against Alabama-Birmingham.