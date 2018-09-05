UM starter that Richt said was ‘day-to-day’ was missing during media viewing of practice

Quick report from our 15 minutes of No. 22 University of Miami (0-1) media viewing on Wednesday:
▪ Starting junior receiver Ahmmon Richards, who landed on his knee after a 9-yard catch in the first quarter of UM’s 33-17 loss to LSU — his only catch of the game — was nowhere to be seen.
UM coach Mark Richt said Tuesday during his news conference that Richards was day-to-day.
Richt is not scheduled to talk to reporters Wednesday.
This is what the coach said Tuesday about Richards, who was sidelined and pedaling on a conditioning bike on that day: “He didn’t go today,“His knee is still an issue. I would say ‘day-to-day,’ is the best I could tell you. You guys see who’s out there when you get your moments out there at practice, so you’ll see whether he’s there or not. But he was not there today. Short week too, I don’t know. We’ll see.”
Richards was injured most of last season with ankle, hamstring and eventually knee problems. He underwent knee surgery after he sustained a season-ending injury in late November.
Richards led the Canes in 2016 with 934 receiving yards, the most ever by a freshman wide receiver at Miami and the sixth-most by any Hurricane. That mark broke Michael Irvin’s 31-year-old record of 840, set in 1985.
Last year, Richards caught 24 passes for 439 yards and three touchdowns.
▪ Defensive end Demetrius Jackson, who also “banged his knee a little bit’’ against LSU and this season is coming off knee surgery, was on a conditioning bike at the end of our 15 minutes of media viewing.
“But you know, we’re very hopeful he’ll be fine,’’ Richt said Sunday after the LSU game. “We’re not getting doomsday from the doctors. Sometimes the doctor starts wiggling around and they’re like, ‘Uh-oh.’ We didn’t get that feel.’’
▪ Wednesday’s quarterback rotation stayed the same: starter Malik Rosier, N’Kosi Perry, Cade Weldon and Jarren Williams. Perry and Weldon are bound to get snaps against next opponent Savannah State (0-1), which lost to UAB last Thursday 52-0. I’d think true freshman Jarren Williams might also get snaps, but not sure.
