UM quarterback Malik Rosier is still the starter for Savannah State, Richt says

Malik Rosier is still the starting quarterback for the University of Miami, coach Mark Richt said Tuesday afternoon at his weekly news conference before Saturday’s Savannah State

“Here’s the deal on that,’’ Richt said with a grin, “if there’s an announcement to make I’ll make it.’’

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown answered “Yes’’ when asked the same question immediately after practice.

Rosier, a redshirt senior, was 15 of 35 for 259 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the opener against LSU, a 33-17 UM loss. His accuracy rate: 42.9 percent.

When asked if Rosier’s backups, redshirt freshmen N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon and true freshman Jarren Williams, would play against Savannah State, Richt said, “All the guys are getting better... I’m not going to say who’s going to play in the game... Some guys deserve to play.”

The coach later in the news conference said, regarding the young backups, “they’re at the point where they (he didn’t name names) deserve PT [playing time]. “

So, as I wrote before, expect to see at least a couple of the backups in there against Savannah State.

Richt said Rosier ran too much Sunday.

“We’re going to run zone read, we’re going to run QB draw...,’’ Richt said, but he does want to diminish Rosier’s carries.

Earlier on WQAM radio with Joe Rose and Zach Krantz, Richt said this about Rosier in regard to running:

“It’s certainly a position that’s going to be talked about and should be talked about because it’s the leadership position and that guy has got to play a certain way. But we all know when everybody plays well around the quarterback his job is a lot easier.





“We probably had too much QB run game tied into it where if a defender does this we hand it and if a defender does that we pull the ball and run. We ended up pulling the ball and running a good bit and I think we had too many carries for Malik. We need to do a better job of making sure our backs carry the ball a little bit more often and not give any QB, not just Malik, any QB that option. Because we don’t want the QB running the ball that much quite frankly…. It shouldn’t where he has 16 carries.

“That is a coaching thing that we’ve already talked about and we’re going to change.

“But he made some beautiful throws and he made some throws that he missed. Then he had some times where there were some people in his face. Just a little bit of everything, but that’s enough to get you beat and that’s what happened.”