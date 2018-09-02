Tempers ignite between the Miami Hurricanes and LSU Tigers before opener

Things got fiery at the AdvoCare Classic more than an hour before kickoff on Sunday when the decibels quickly rose as the Miami Hurricanes and LSU Tigers suddenly rushed toward each other at about the 45-yard line.

The crowd began to roar, coaches got in the middle to attempt to calm the players down and eventually, within two minutes, peace was restored.

No one appeared to actually physically fight, though it seemed as if it might happen.

James Moran of Tiger Rag, an independent magazine that covers LSU, said Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow walked out of the middle of the mass of players, holding his index finger up high.

In the interest of clarity: Burrow held up A finger, not the finger (at least not as far as I could tell)



In the background, Miami Hurricanes fans began chanting, “It’s great to be, a Miami Hurricane!’’

When a few of the Tigers left the field and entered the bowels of the stadium, a man who accompanied the players toward the locker room screamed, “We knew they were going to run their mouths! That’s what scared people do!’’

The last time these two programs met, after LSU demolished UM 40-3 in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30, 2005, the teams got into a nasty fight.

