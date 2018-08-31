Former Kentucky star breaks 46-year-old record in college football debut

College football season kicked off Thursday night, and fans across the nation were introduced to one of the best players to suit up on Kentucky football fields in the last couple of seasons.
Rondale Moore, a true freshman at Purdue University, had a school-record 313 all-purpose yards in the Boilermakers’ 31-27 loss to Northwestern in a game that aired nationwide on ESPN. Moore surpassed Otis Armstrong’s previous record of 312 all-purpose yards set in 1972, according to a report from Purdue University Athletics.
Moore, an Indiana native who played his last two seasons of high school football at Trinity in Louisville, had 302 yards in the first half. He led Purdue in rushing (79 yards and 1 TD on two carries), receiving (109 yards and 1 TD on 11 receptions) and return yardage (five returns for 125 yards).
Trinity is the two-time defending state champion in Class 6A. Moore was ruled ineligible for part of his junior season but was a big producer during Trinity’s 2016 title run. He finished with 15 TDs and 1,347 yards on 99 catches during the 2017 campaign, after which he was named a Mr. Football finalist.
Jeff Brohm, another former Trinity star, is the head coach at Purdue. Brohm in his debut last season guided the Boilermakers to a 7-6 record and a win over Arizona in the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl.
Moore, a four-star prospect in the class of 2018, originally committed to Texas but ultimately decided on Purdue in January. His final six before committing to Texas included the Longhorns and Purdue in addition to UK, Ohio State, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
