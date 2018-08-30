TV, times and betting lines for every SEC football game in Week 1

Week 1 of the college football season kicks off in earnest Thursday, and while some Southeastern Conference teams have “cupcake” opponents lined up, there is plenty to get excited about this week.
Check out the TV times and scoring lines for this week’s games featuring SEC teams. All times EDT.
Thursday
8:30 p.m.: Northwestern State at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network). Favorite: No line.
Saturday
Noon: Coastal Carolina at South Carolina (SEC Network). Favorite: Gamecocks by 29.
Noon: Mississippi vs. Texas Tech in Houston (ESPN). Favorite: Red Raiders by 2 1/2.
3:30 p.m.: Austin Peay at No. 3 Georgia (ESPN). Favorite: No line.
3:30 p.m.: No. 6 Washington vs. No. 9 Auburn in Atlanta (ABC). Favorite: Tigers by 2 1/2.
3:30 p.m.: Tennessee vs. No. 17 West Virginia in Charlotte, N.C. (CBS). Favorite: Mountaineers by 9 1/2.
3:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at Kentucky (ESPNU). Favorite: Wildcats by 17.
4 p.m.: UT Martin at Missouri (SEC Network Plus). Favorite: No line.
4 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Arkansas (SEC Network). Favorite: No line.
7:30 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at No. 18 Mississippi State (ESPNU). Favorite: No line.
7:30 p.m.: Charleston Southern at Florida (SEC Network). Favorite: Gators by 5 1/2.
7:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt (SEC Network Plus). Favorite: Commodores by 2 1/2.
8 p.m.: Louisville vs. No. 1 Alabama in Orlando (ABC). Favorite: Crimson Tide by 24.
Sunday
7:30 p.m.: No. 8 Miami vs. No. 25 LSU in Arlington, Texas (ABC). Favorite: Hurricanes by 3 1/2.
*Scoring lines are as of story posting time, according to Pregame.com. If betting on sports is not legal in your state, these are “for entertainment purposes only.”
Comments