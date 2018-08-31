Kentucky freshman offensive lineman Nick Lewis is the one of the tallest and heaviest players in the Southeastern Conference at 6-foot-9, 367 pounds.
Who’s the biggest football player in the SEC? Hint: He wears blue and white. See how he stacks up.

By Jared Peck

August 31, 2018 10:27 AM

At 6-foot-9, 367 pounds, University of Kentucky freshman offensive tackle Nick Lewis is a mountain of a man on the front line for the Cats. But is he the biggest man in the Southeastern Conference?

Yes, and a look at every SEC roster proves it.

At 367, only teammate Marquan McCall outweighs him in the SEC — by 1 pound. McCall is 6 inches shorter.

At 6-9, only one other SEC player matches Lewis in height — Arkansas offensive lineman Dalton Wagner, who weighs a mere 302.

Here’s a look around the conference at the SEC’s biggest men:

Most 300-pound guys: Georgia has 24 of them, the most of any team. Kentucky is tied for fourth in 300-pound men with 22.

Most giants 6-6 and up: Kentucky has 13 of them, one more than Georgia.

Fewest 300-pound guys: Arkansas has only 12 guys that top 300.

Something in common: 17 of the 28 biggest and tallest are freshmen or redshirt freshmen.

Where’s the beef? Most programs’ 300-pound men patrol the offensive line, but a number are also defensive linemen. Kentucky, for example, has 16 of its 22 300-pounders on the offensive side.

Alabama

Heaviest tall guy: Matt Womack, OL, 6-7, 325, freshman

Heaviest: Deonte Brown, OL, 6-4, 344, redshirt sophomore

Guys 300 pounds and over: 17

Guys 6-6 and over: 8

Arkansas

Heaviest tall guy: Dalton Wagner, OL, 6-9, 302, redshirt freshman

Heaviest: Billy Ferrell, DL, 6-3, 343, freshman

Guys 300 pounds and over: 12

Guys 6-6 and over: 9

Auburn

Heaviest tall guy: Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, 6-7, 307, junior

Heaviest: Jaunta’vious Johnson, DL, 6-2, 326, junior

Guys 300 pounds and over: 22

Guys 6-6 and over: 4

Florida

Heaviest tall guy: Stone Forsythe, OL, 6-7, 323, redshirt sophomore

Heaviest: Tedarrell Slaton, DL, 6-5, 343, sophomore

Guys 300 pounds and over: 18

Guys 6-6 and over: 8

Georgia

Heaviest tall guy: Isaiah Wilson, OL, 6-7, 340, redshirt freshman

Heaviest: tie-Blake Anderson, OL, 6-5, 340, freshman

Guys 300 pounds and over: 24

Guys 6-6 and over: 12

Kentucky

Heaviest tall guy: Nick Lewis, OT, 6-9, 367, freshman

Heaviest: Marquan McCall, DL, 6-3, 368, freshman

Guys 300 pounds and over: 22

Guys 6-6 and over: 13

LSU

Heaviest tall guy: Dare Rosenthal, DT, 6-8, 333, freshman

Heaviest: Tyler Shelvin, NT, 6-3, 362, freshman

Guys 300 pounds and over: 18

Guys 6-6 and over: 11

Mississippi

Heaviest tall guy: Greg Little, OL, 6-6, 325, junior

Heaviest: Jalen Cunningham, DL, 6-5, 361, freshman

Guys 300 pounds and over: 17

Guys 6-6 and over: 6

Mississippi State

Heaviest tall guy: Greg Eiland, OL, 6-8, 335, sophomore

Heaviest: Kwatrivous Johnson, OL, 6-7, 355, freshman

Guys 300 pounds and over: 23

Guys 6-6 and over: 4

Missouri

Heaviest tall guy: Bobby Lawrence, OL, 6-8, 300, freshman

Heaviest: Larry Borom, OL, 6-6, 340, redshirt freshman

Guys 300 pounds and over: 16

Guys 6-6 and over: 11

South Carolina

Heaviest tall guy: Blake Camper, OL, 6-8, 309, senior

Heaviest: Josh Belk, DL, 6-3, 359, freshman

Guys 300 pounds and over: 14

Guys 6-6 and over: 10

Tennessee

Heaviest tall guy: Trey Smith, OL, 6-6, 320, sophomore

Heaviest: Chance Hall, OL, 6-5, 328, redshirt junior

Guys 300 pounds and over: 17

Guys 6-6 and over: 6

Texas A&M

Heaviest tall guy: Colten Blanton, OL, 6-7, 285, freshman

Heaviest: Marcus “Tank” Jenkins, OL, 6-3, 325, freshman

Guys 300 pounds and over: 20

Guys 6-6 and over: 7

Vanderbilt

Heaviest tall guy: Devin Cochran, OL, 6-7, 315, redshirt sophomore

Heaviest: tie-Justin Skule, OL, 6-6, 315, senior

Guys 300 pounds and over: 14

Guys 6-6 and over: 6

Landon Young, Kentucky football’s starter at left offensive tackle, will miss the 2018 season because of a knee injury. On Tuesday, August 28, 2018, offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talked about his replacements, Naasir Watkins and E.J. Price.

