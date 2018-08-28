UM Hurricanes release first depth chart before LSU Opener

Miami Hurricanes football coach Mark Richt had not released a depth chart all preseason — until Tuesday, five days before the LSU opener.

As he did last season, Richt released his first depth chart of 2018 as part of the weekly notes package that precedes each week’s game.





At quarterback behind starter Malik Rosier it says “Cade Weldon OR N’Kosi Perry.’’

Richt said “one of those two’’ will be the backup. When asked, Richt would not say if one was ahead of the other.

Richt is thoroughly impressed with true freshman defensive end Greg Rousseau, who is listed on the depth chart as Rousseau “OR” Demetrius Jackson, a redshirt senior. Richt said Rousseau will play a lot.

Richt also said that defensive end Joe Jackson will play with or possibly without the large brace covering his left arm and elbow.

Richt said he will try to get the team into the cavernous AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, the day before the game. He knows it will “be loud as heck.’’

The starters on offense:





Quarterback Malik Rosier (backups Cade Weldon OR N’Kosi Perry)

Left tackle Tyree St. Louis (backup DJ Scaife)

Left guard Jahair Jones (Venzell Boulware backup)

Center Tyler Gauthier (Corey Gaynor backup)

Right guard Hayden Mahoney (Cleveland Reed backup)

Right tackle Navaughn Donaldson (John Campbell backup)

Tailback Travis Homer (backup DeeJay Dallas)

Fullback Trayone Gray (backup Realus George)

Receiver Ahmmon Richards (backup Darrell Langham)





Receiver Lawrence Cager (backup Brian Hightower)

Slot receiver Jeff Thomas (backup Mike Harley)





Tight end Brevin Jordan (backup Brian Polendey OR Will Mallory)

LSUDepth Chart by Anonymous S4PLYUx0 on Scribd

The starters on Defense:





End Joe Jackson (backup Scott Patchan)

Tackle Gerald Willis (backup Tito Odenigbo)

Tackle Pat Bethel (backup Jonathan Ford)

End Jonathan Garvin (backup Gregory Rousseau “OR” Demetrius Jackson)

Weak-side linebacker Michael Pinckney (backup Mike Smith OR Waynmon Steed)

Middle linebacker Shaq Quarterman (backup Mike Smith)

Strong-side linebacker Zach McCloud (backup Charles Perry)

Striker Romeo Finley (backup Derrick Smith)

Safety Jaquan Johnson (backup Amari Carter)

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (Robert Knowles)

Cornerback Michael Jackson (backup Jhavonte Dean)

Cornerback Trajan Bandy (DJ Ivey)

Special teams

Punter Zach Feagles (backup Jack Spicer)

Kicker Bubba Baxa (backup Alejandro Cardenas OR Camden Price)

Long snapper Jordan Butler (backup Sam York)

Holder Jack Spicer (backup Zach Feagles)

Punt returner Jeff Thomas OR DeeJay Dallas

Kick returner Jeff Thomas OR Travis Homer OR DeeJay Dallas