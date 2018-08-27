Who will be Alabama’s starting QB? ‘I wish we could talk about something else,’ Saban says

Like many college football teams, Alabama released its depth chart ahead of its season opener this week, but for anyone looking for clarity on who would start at quarterback for the Tide, the chart and head coach Nick Saban had nothing to offer.
Photos of the depth chart posted on Twitter by multiple accounts showed both QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts in the number one spot, separated by a slash “/.”
Asked at his Monday press conference about who they could assume would start, Saban offered a terse response.
“I don’t think you should assume anything,” Saban said. “If I’m ready to tell you, I’ll tell you, and if I’m not, I won’t.”
Saban later indicated the player who would take the opening snap had not been decided.
“I wish we could talk about something else, because I don’t really have anything else to say about it.”
As a freshman, Tagovailoa came on in the second half of the College Football Playoff Championship game and led the Tide to a come-from-behind win after Hurts, now a junior and Alabama’s starting quarterback for two seasons, was ineffective in the second half.
Saban has been loathe to discuss how Alabama will play the two this season. At SEC Media Days last month, he said he was still waiting to see which one of the standouts was going to “win the team.”
No. 1 Alabama plays unranked Louisville at 8 p.m. Saturday on ABC.
