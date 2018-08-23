Speedy UM Hurricanes receiver sidelined at practice but nicked up defenders in action

Here’s what you need to know from Thursday’s media viewing during University of Miami football practice:
▪ Speedy and talented slot receiver Jeff Thomas, a 5-10, 180-pound sophomore out of East St. Louis High School, was not practicing during our 15 minutes of viewing. Thomas, instead, was on a conditioning bike.
We’re speaking to receivers coach Ron Dugans after practice, but not sure if he’ll comment on that.
Thomas, also a kick returner, played in all 13 games last season, with four starts, including the Capital One Orange Bowl. He caught 17 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns. His 22 yards-per-catch was the best on the team.
Thomas averaged 21.6 yards per kick return. He had 32 returns.
Thomas was a consensus four-star receiver prospect and rated the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois.
Here’s a story I did earlier in fall camp about him and co-slot man Mike Harley.
▪ The good news is that cornerback Trajan Bandy, who coach Mark Richt said played in the final fall scrimmage on Wednesday, was back Thursday. We saw him playing nickelback, with Jhavonte Dean and Mike Jackson the other starting corners, and Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine at starting safety.
▪ Starting defensive end Joe Jackson was out there with the first team. He was still wearing a brace over his left arm and elbow.
▪ The quarterbacks remained in the same order: starter Malik Rosier, followed by N’Kosi Perry, Cade Weldon and Jarren Williams.
NOTE: The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports and sports stories, thus allowing you to comment in the section below as many times as you wish. Please click here for a fast way to get it done.
Comments