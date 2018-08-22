Watch: Ole Miss Rebels use end-of-practice drill to surprise walk-on with scholarship

As college football draws closer to the start of a new season, many teams are giving walk-on players with scholarships. The Ole Miss Rebels joined that club Tuesday with a surprise scholarship few involved will soon forget.
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke gave senior walk-on wide receiver Floyd Allen a scholarship after an end-of-practice drill this week. Allen lined up for a one-on-one against Montrell Custis, during which Allen ran past Custis on a slant route and caught a touchdown.
After celebrating the score with a backflip, Custis was given his prize: an Ole Miss bag. Luke told Custis to open the bag, in which was a note telling Custis he was now on scholarship.
Allen’s journey to becoming an on-scholarship receiver at Ole Miss has been a long one. After getting notable attention in recruiting in Houston, Allen tore his ACL his senior year and then opted to attend Bethany College in Kansas. He then transferred to El Camino College in California.
Allen’s time in California was a trying one. Per HottyToddy.com, “Allen worked at McDonald’s while playing football to provide for himself. He found it difficult to meet basic financial needs, like having enough money for food. He eventually decided to quit playing football, and because he was there on a scholarship, he had to move out of his apartment. Allen said he was homeless for a few months until he became determined to get his life together.”
Allen came to Ole Miss thanks to Jacob Peeler, a former coach who landed with the Rebels. Allen messaged Peeler congratulating him on his new job, and Peeler told Allen Ole Miss had an open walk-on spot if he was interested.
Now entering his second season with the Rebels, Allen’s tough times and contributions have finally paid off.
