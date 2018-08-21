Larry Culpepper is out for Dr. Pepper. Instead, Les Miles stars in latest commercial.

After the 2017, Dr. Pepper announced its fictional character “Larry Culpepper” would no longer appear in its commercials. This week, the soft drink company released its new college football commercial, with a former LSU coach being a main player.
Les Miles appears in Dr. Pepper’s new commercial about “Fansville,” a mock movie trailer about a town made up of completely by college football fans. Miles appears as a store attendant and is one of three cameos in the ad. Heisman Trophy-winning running back Eddie George plays a doctor, and former All-American linebacker Brian Bosworth plays the town’s sheriff.
You can watch the ad below:
