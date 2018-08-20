More love. UM starts as preseason top 10 in both major polls for first time since ’05

The preseason love continues.
The Associated Press unveiled its Top 25 preseason rankings Monday, and the University of Miami is No. 8. It’s UM’s highest ranking to open the season since starting as the No. 5 team in the country in 2004.
A day shy of two weeks before the Hurricanes’ blockbuster season opener Sept. 2 against LSU, the AP’s ranking cemented UM as a top-10 preseason team in both major polls for the first time since 2005.
On Aug. 2, the Canes were ranked No. 8 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Defending national champion Alabama opens the season at No. 1 with Clemson, Georgia, Wisconsin and Ohio State rounding out the top five.
In 2005, Miami started as No. 9 in the AP Poll and No. 8 in the coaches poll, and finished 9-3 with an AP ranking of No. 17 and coaches poll ranking of No. 18. That year, the Canes ended the season with a 40-3 loss to none other than the LSU Tigers in the Peach Bowl.
The Tigers, who finished 9-4 in 2017, came in at No. 25 in the AP Poll on Monday. They recently were ranked 24th in the coaches poll.
The Canes finished 10-3 last season, with a final ranking of 13 in both major polls.
Two other Florida schools opened the season ranked in the AP poll. Florida State, under first-year coach Willie Taggart, is No. 19. UCF, which went undefeated in 2017 and topped Auburn in the Peach Bowl, opens at No. 21.
