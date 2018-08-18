Don’t expect LSU WR Davis at UM game. He was arrested for trying ‘to strangle girlfriend’

It appears that at least one LSU receiver won’t be available at the University of Miami football opener on Sept. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported Saturday morning that receiver Drake Davis was arrested Friday, “accused of punching and grabbing his former girlfriend by the throat on multiple occasions.”
An LSU official, according to the Advocate, said Davis was suspended indefinitely after he was arrested and booked Friday.
Davis, a 6-4, 218-pound junior from Baton Rouge, attended IMG Academy. He played in 13 games last year. He only caught three passes, but had 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
