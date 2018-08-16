UM gets another candidate for prestigious award. It’s his first nomination for 2018

Just when you thought those college football preseason award lists were starting to slow down...

University of Miami redshirt senior quarterback Malik Rosier was named a candidate for the Manning Award on Thursday.

The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2018 season. The winner of the Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, will again be selected by a voting panel after the bowls.

Per UM’s release, in his first season as the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback in 2017, Rosier set Miami’s single-season “touchdowns responsible for” record with 31 — besting Vinny Testaverde’s previous record of 30 set during his 1986 Heisman Trophy campaign. The Mobile, Ala., native threw for 3,120 yards, which were tenth-most in a single season in Miami history, compiling 26 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

Rosier also ran for 468 yards to help set the single-season total offense record at Miami (3,588) in his first year as a starter. In addition to his five rushing touchdowns, Rosier’s 26 touchdown passes were tied with Testaverde (1986) and Brad Kaaya (2014) for fourth-most in single season in Miami history.

“The receivers are making plays for me all over the field and I told them guys, ‘I’m going to protect you. You’ve just got to catch the ball,’’ Rosier said last week, adding, “I can’t let my guard down. I still have to compete, still have to come out here and show these guys that I am the guy and I can be the starter.’’

Rosier was one of four Atlantic Coast Conference quarterbacks to make the Manning list.

Rosier joins senior Tyler Gauthier, who was named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) and Rimington Trophy (best center), junior Travis Homer, who was named to the watch list for both the Maxwell Award (college football’s player of the year) and the Doak Walker Award (top running back), senior defensive lineman Demetrius Jackson(Wuerffel Trophy for community service), junior defensive lineman Joe Jackson (Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end), senior defensive back Michael Jackson (Thorpe Award as nation’s top defensive back, Nagurski Award as college football’s defensive player of the year), senior safety Jaquan Johnson (Nagurski, Thorpe and Bednarik Award as top defensive player), junior linebacker Shaq Quarterman (Bednarik, Nagurski, Butkus Award as nation’s top linebacker) and junior Ahmmon Richards (Maxwell Award and Biletnikoff Award as nation’s best receiver) as preseason honorees.

”We have had the opportunity to recognize 13 outstanding quarterbacks with the Manning Award,” said Paul Hoolahan, Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO. “It is truly a great honor for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to sponsor this award and we wish the best of luck to every quarterback and team in the country for another great year of college football.”

All the Manning Award winners follow in the footsteps of the Mannings themselves. In college, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games and earning four bowl MVP awards. Archie was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, while both Peyton and Eli were selected No. 1 overall.

In addition to the Manning Award’s yearly honor, each week during the regular season, eight quarterbacks are recognized as Manning Quarterbacks of the Week. Sixty-three players from 60 different schools were honored during the 2017 season.

