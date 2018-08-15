Report: Kentucky’s 2013 Mr. Football arrested on drug charges

Nacarius Fant, the 2013 Kentucky Mr. Football who went on to play wide receiver at Western Kentucky University, was arrested Tuesday in Bowling Green on drug trafficking charges.
The arrest came after a six-week investigation by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, according to a report by the Bowling Green Daily News. Fant was taken into custody after a traffic stop assisted by Kentucky State Police.
He was charged with four counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than four grams, cocaine) and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.
Fant, 22, was named Mr. Football in 2013 after a standout career at Bowling Green High School that included three Class 5A state titles. He went on to play four seasons at Western Kentucky through last year and compiled 117 receptions for 1,273 yards and six touchdowns as a Hilltopper.
