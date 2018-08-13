Former Ole Miss, current Florida player Van Jefferson learns 2018 eligibility status

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson has been ruled eligible for the 2018 season by the SEC, the school announced Monday. The former Ole Miss receiver had previously been cleared by the NCAA to play for the Gators this fall.

Jefferson’s eligibility approval from the conference comes two months after the SEC approved a new rule that grad transfers can go from one school in the conference to another and play immediately.

Jefferson is coming off a 2017 season in which he played in 10 games for Ole Miss. He ended his sophomore season with 42 receptions, 456 yards and one touchdown.

Jefferson is one of seven Ole Miss players who transferred after the 2017 season. All seven have been cleared by the NCAA to play for their new teams in 2018.

