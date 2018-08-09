UM LB Michael Pinckney sidelined during media viewing, but seems like he’ll be fine

On Thursday, Day Six of Miami Hurricanes fall football camp, the Canes worked out once again in extreme heat and humidity.

Junior linebacker Michael Pinckney, the Canes’ third-leading tackler last season, arrived a bit late during the 15-minute media viewing on Thursday. He was dressed in full uniform, and doing conditioning drills on the sideline with walk-on fullback Michael Parrot, a sophomore. I saw Pinckney in a nearly knee-high boot over his left leg on Wednesday evening, but was told by a source he tweaked it and wore the boot for precautionary reasons.

Pinckney had no protective covering or tape over his leg during practice.

Nowadays, to be extra cautious, players are often booted to prevent exacerbating any injuries.





We’ll talk to coach Mark Richt after practice.

Junior tight end Michael Irvin was missing for the third straight day after undergoing knee surgery Wednesday morning.

Irvin seemed as if he were in great spirits later Wednesday, posting on Twitter “THANK YOU FOR ALL OF YOUR SUPPORT AND ENCOURAGEMENT!!! Thanks to doc @KaplanSportsUM my surgery went great!! AND IM READY TO GET TO WORK!”

Irvin sustained an MCL injury to his right knee earlier in the week and is expected to be sidelined for about four months, UM reported on Wednesday.

The tight end rotation in practice Thursday was sophomore Brian Polendey, followed by freshmen Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory.

University of Miami linebacker Michael Pinckney (54) speaks after practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Hartley spoke Wednesday about Polendey, a 6-6, 245-pounder from Denton, Texas: “Really, really nice job this spring, this fall, excuse me. He’s a guy that’s really going to have to step up the most just because from a learning standpoint, he knows it better than anybody else right now. He’s in there with the [first team].

“He’s in there with the second team. He’s really done a nice job blocking. A nice job blocking. And in the passing game, he’s really shown up and made a lot of plays. Of all the people we’ve had this fall camp, there’s only five practices, but I’d say he’s probably been the standout, so far, of the group, just from a progress standpoint.”

The quarterback rotation Thursday remained the same: fifth-year senior starter Malik Rosier, followed by redshirt freshmen N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon and true freshman Jarren Williams.

The Canes are preparing for their first fall scrimmage Saturday night.