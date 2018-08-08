Ex-Cat Jared Lorenzen returning to Lexington this weekend for signature downtown event

Jared Lorenzen has been announced as the grand marshal for Saturday’s 34th A Midsummer Night’s Run in downtown Lexington.
Lorenzen, the former University of Kentucky quarterback who broke records in college and earned a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants, was recently featured on ESPN’s “E:60,” which documented his efforts to lose weight over the past year.
Lorenzen announced he would be hosting Saturday’s event on his “Jared Lorenzen Project” Facebook page, where he updates followers on his weight-loss journey. His Instagram page also offers updates and workouts.
A Midsummer Night’s Run, coordinated by the Bluegrass Sports Commission, includes the “Fastest Kid in Town” races, a 1-mile fun run/walk and a 5K.
“It’s a great time and I’m excited. Hopefully, I’ll see you guys out there,” Lorenzen posted on his Facebook page Sunday.
Registration remains open at Amidsummer5k.com. A Lorenzen-themed coupon code “QB22” offers 22 percent off.
The night begins with the Fastest Kid in Town race (ages 3 and older) at 6 p.m., followed by the 1-mile fun run/walk at 7 p.m. Concluding the night is the main event, the 5K A Midsummer Night’s Run, at 8 p.m.
