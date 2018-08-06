ICYMI: See former Kentucky teammate sing at Derek Willis’ wedding

This past weekend marked the wedding of former University of Kentucky basketball player Derek Willis to Keely Potts, the girlfriend he proposed to on Senior Day at Rupp Arena’s center court more than a year ago.
It also became the moment when the Kentucky fan base learned Willis’ former teammate Isaac Humphries can really sing.
In a video captured by former WKYT anchor Jennifer Palumbo, Humphries serenades the couple for their first dance as man and wife with Calum Scott’s “You are the Reason,” complete with falsetto.
Willis and Potts were married Saturday at Heartland Golf Course in Elizabethtown. Another former UK teammate, Marcus Lee, was part of the wedding party. Willis recently signed a contract to play in Germany for BG Gottingen.
Humphries was the Australian league rookie of the year for his hometown club, the Sydney Kings, and is signed to play for a Serbian league team this season.
