University of Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman excited to be back on the field

University of Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman speaks after the team's first practice of 2018 season at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018. (Picture by Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald)
By
USF football team will get to practice indoors

USF

USF football team will get to practice indoors

University of South Florida on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, unveiled plans for a USF Football Center to be located on campus. The $40 million project, will expand upon the Morsani Football Practice Complex and feature an 83,000-square foot indoor pract

Will Steve Spurrier coach again?

Football

Will Steve Spurrier coach again?

Former Florida, South Carolina, and Duke football coach Steve Spurrier talks with reporters during his visit to his old stompin' grounds in Durham, North Carolina.