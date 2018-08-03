Vote: Who will get the most snaps at QB for Kentucky this season?

Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops did not tip his hand on who is leading the competition to win the starting quarterback position as the Cats held their football Media Day on Friday. That doesn’t mean fans can’t speculate.
In the mix are sophomores Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson, a junior-college transfer, as well as redshirt freshman Danny Clark, who will be playing behind a veteran offensive line. Lafayette product Walker Wood, another redshirt freshman, hasn’t been mentioned in the starting conversation, but who knows?
Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said last week that the team will continue to run scrimmages and “hope that somebody just takes the job.”
▪ Hoak, a 6-foot-4 pro-style QB out of Dublin, Ohio, was rated the No. 14 QB in his class, according to ESPN. He had 1,798 yards passing and 14 touchdowns his senior year. He completed 14 of 25 passes for 121 yards in UK’s spring game.
▪ Wilson, a 6-3 dual-threat QB out of Oklahoma City, was rated the No. 5 overall junior-college player by ESPN last season after transferring from Oregon. He thew for 2,133 yards and 26 TDs and rushed for 518 yards and five touchdowns for Garden City Community College. He connected on 10 of 24 passes for 131 yards in the spring game.
▪ Clark, a 6-2 pro-style QB out of Columbus, Ohio, was ranked as the 26th best quarterback in the nation by Scout.com in his class. He threw for 2,122 yards and 15 TDs as a senior. He was 8-for-13 for 77 yards in the spring game.
▪ Wood, a 6-0 dual-threat QB, was Rivals’ No. 24 dual-threat quarterback in his class and threw for 3,047 years and 30 TDs his senior season at Lafayette, while also rushing for 1,321 yards and 31 touchdowns. He saw more limited action in the spring game, going 3-for-4 for 37 yards.
