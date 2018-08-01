Mother knows best: Newest LSU Tigers commit followed mom’s guidance in recruitment

Four-star wide receiver Trey Palmer (Kentwood, Louisiana) committed to LSU on Wednesday. The 6-0, 179-pound Palmer chose the Tigers over offers from schools such as Alabama, Arizona State and Auburn.
Palmer is rated as the seventh-best player in Louisiana and the 23rd-best wide receiver in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Palmer, talking about his commitment with Rivals’ Chad Simmons, credited his mother, Raymonda Callahan, for her guidance throughout the recruiting process.
“We discussed it together,” Palmer told Simmons. “We would talk about recruiting, and I just wanted to make her happy in the end. That was the main thing for me. She was definitely a part of my decision. It was never all me.”
“He has been trying to commit to LSU since they offered him,” Callahan told Simmons. “I made him take his time, slow things down and make sure of everything.
“I did not want him to rush it, so this decision was all him. I would have supported him and shown up anywhere he went, so him choosing LSU was him.”
According to Palmer, his mother’s knowledge on handling recruiting went past anything he could have expected.
“It is really like she had been through this before,” Palmer told Simmons. “She knows what questions to ask, she was the one to set up visits and she is just very intelligent about recruiting.
“She always looked out for me. I know if she liked a school or a coach, then I would too. She knows me, she knows what I like and she just knows the right things to say and ask.”
Palmer becomes LSU’s 19th commitment in the Class of 2019. He is the Tigers lone commit at wide receiver for this recruiting cycle.
