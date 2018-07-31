Ole Miss Rebels add FBS-high 25th commit by flipping recruit from their biggest rival

Four-star wide receiver Dannis Jackson (Sumrall, Mississippi) flipped his commitment from Mississippi State to Ole Miss on Monday night. The 6-1, 180-pound Jackson had originally committed to the Bulldogs on June 22.
Jackson is rated as the seventh-best rising senior in Mississippi and the 19th-best receiver in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite metrics. His commitment gives the Rebels 16 in-state commits.
Jackson said in his announcement he is going to Ole Miss for football and baseball.
“There’s no telling how good he’s going to be when he gets faster, and he’s fast now,” Sumrall High School head coach Shannon White told The Clarion Ledger’s Wilson Alexander. “He’s never worked a day in his life on speed that I know of. It’s just natural ability. When he’s able to spend time on those skills and physically improve, he’s going to be even better.
“I knew he liked Ole Miss. He was really torn. He really liked both places. ... I think this is a decision he’s going to stick with. He’s always liked Ole Miss.”
Jackson gives Ole Miss three wide receiver commits, joining three-star prospects Jordan Jernigan and JaVonta Payton. The Rebels now have 25 commits in the Class of 2019, the most among all FBS programs.
