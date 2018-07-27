After two arrests in three months, Florida Gators football freshman leaves program

Justin Watkins will not play a down of football with the Florida Gators.
Watkins, a four-star freshman who was arrested Tuesday for the second time in three months and faces a pair of felony charges, announced Friday on Twitter that he is leaving the program.
“I will be leaving the University of Florida to better my opportunities,” his tweet reads.
According to a UF Police Department arrest report, Watkins slapped, punched a choked a woman with whom he had a relationship with while holding her down on a bed July 20. He then blocked the door to his dorm room.
He faces four charges: a third-degree felony charge of kidnapping/false imprisonment, a third-degree charge of domestic battery by strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor battery. He was released from jail Wednesday on a $40,000 bond.
UF coach Dan Mullen suspended Watkins indefinitely following the most recent arrest.
Watkins, 19, was previously arrested in May after he reportedly broke a female’s phone and kicked her car in Marion County.
