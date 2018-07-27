‘We put the ball in his hands and it was — magic.’ Video highlights ex-Cat’s journey to the NBA.

De’Aaron Fox developed into a one-and-done player for Kentucky and a first-round draft pick for the Sacramento Kings, but he didn’t make a great first impression on his first AAU coach at 13 years old.
“I can remember it vividly … This scrawny kid with an Afro and glasses came in and I said, ‘This is not the guy you’re talking about, man. This is not the kid, right here?’ said Chris Gaston, who was asked by Fox’s future high school coach to give him a shot on his 18U AAU team.
That interview is part of a “Journey to the NBA” video on Fox’s beginnings posted on YouTube and social media Thursday night by the Kings. Gaston, who is listed in the video as Fox’s trainer today, changed his mind after he put him on the court.
“The next game, we didn’t have nothin’ to lose. We put the ball in his hands and it was — magic,” Gaston said. “We went all the way to the championship. We lost, but I’ll never forget, he had like 25 points, eight assists and this was a 13-year-old dominating juniors and seniors in high school.”
The video includes interviews with Fox when he was younger, his parents, friends other influencers.
Fox says he “knew he was coming to Kentucky the whole time” during his recruitment because of his trust in how Coach John Calipari prepares players for the NBA.
Fox started 61 games for the Kings as a rookie last season, averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 assists.
