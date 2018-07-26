Yahoo! takes the college route with its latest fantasy sports option

Over the years, Yahoo! Sports has offered a variety of fantasy leagues for several major professional sports. On Thursday, the website announced it’s going to give it the old college try.
Yahoo! announced it is adding college fantasy football for the 2018 season. The new game will allow users to draft players from 65 different schools, which is all the Power 5 conferences — the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference (SEC) — as well as Notre Dame.
A user’s team is comprised of 15 players slots, just like Yahoo’s traditional fantasy football leagues. The college fantasy football season will last 13 weeks, beginning of the college games on Aug. 30 and ending Nov. 24 ahead of conference championship games.
For more information, check out Yahoo!’s official announcement.
