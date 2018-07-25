Report: Former Cat Alex Poythress catches on with new NBA team

Alex Poythress, the former University of Kentucky basketball player who last season converted a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers into a full-time deal, will try his luck with the same approach with the Atlanta Hawks, according to reports.
Poythress, a 6-foot-7 forward, agreed to terms on a two-way contract with the Hawks on Monday, according to a sourced story for the Atlanta Journal Constitution and other outlets. The deal has not been officially announced by the Hawks.
A two-way contract allows the Hawks to assign Poythress to its G League affiliate, the Erie (Pa.) BayHawks, and call him up as needed to bolster the roster. If he’s up for more than 45 days, the Hawks have to sign Poythress to a full contract. Last season, Poythress became the first Pacer to convert a two-way deal into a full contract.
Poythress became a free agent this summer when the Pacers opted to not pick up the option on an unguaranteed two-year deal in December, but he continued to play for the Pacers in the Las Vegas Summer League, where he averaged 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds.
For his NBA career, the undrafted Poythress has made 31 appearances with the Pacers and the 76ers in two seasons, averaging 2.9 points and 0.7 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game. He has shown a reliable outside shot, especially from the corner at three-point range.
