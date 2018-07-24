Kentucky State Police seek BBN’s help in ‘best looking cruiser’ contest

The Kentucky State Police have made a social media call for support from Big Blue Nation as they go for the “2018 Best Looking Cruiser Contest” on the Facebook page of the American Association of State Troopers.
Georgia had its bid boosted on Twitter on Tuesday by University of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, which helped vault its Facebook likes into the lead in the competition with over 26,000.
Earlier Tuesday, KSP’s Twitter account tagged Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and UK Athletics in an attempt to catch up. KSP has nearly 24,000 likes, good for second ahead of North Carolina at more than 19,000 likes. As of Tuesday afternoon, Stoops had not put in an endorsement.
Voting ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The winner will receive AAST’s “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and be featured on the cover of its “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2019 Wall Calendar.”
